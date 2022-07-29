Charles Barkley ends contract flirtation with LIV Golf

Charles Barkley has ended any future contract talks with LIV Golf and will stay with TNT’s “Inside The NBA,” Barkley told The Post Friday morning.

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley said in a phone interview. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

Charles Barkley playing in the LIV Golf pro-am on July 28, 2022. Getty Images

Barkley has three years and $30 million remaining on his TNT deal. LIV had not made an offer to him yet, but he has decided to move on.