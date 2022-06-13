Charissa Thompson to host Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson is expected to be the host of Amazon Prime Video’s exclusive “Thursday Night Football” coverage in the fall, The Post has learned.

The deal, which is in the final stages of negotiations, will team Thompson with Tony Gonzalez, who has already been announced by Amazon. The Post has previously reported that Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are likely to be involved.

Amazon declined comment.

Amazon, according to sources, also had talks with Kay Adams, who recently left NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” about hosting the pregame, but the sides failed to come to an agreement.

Thompson does a fine job hosting “Fox NFL Kickoff” each Sunday at 11 a.m. She will continue in that Fox role, while adding Amazon Prime on Thursdays.

Front Office Sports first mentioned Amazon’s interest in Thompson.

Amazon’s coverage plans are starting to fully finalize. It has signed Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as its lead broadcast team, while it has shown interest in ABC’s Kaylee Hartung for the sideline. It will have alternative telecasts, but in terms of Manningcast-like spectaculars, the plan is to only have three or four for the season, according to sources.

The Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported in April that Amazon has had talks with Pat McAfee about a role.

Charissa Thompson is set to join Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage as a pre-and-post-game host. Getty Images

As of now, though, Amazon is adding Thompson as its pre-and-post-game host, which is expected to originate from the site of each game, beginning Week 2 with the Chargers at Chiefs.