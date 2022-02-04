Charissa Thompson reveals phone faux pas over Staffords’ embrace

Charissa Thompson was proud to play camerawoman to pal Kelly Stafford during Sunday’s NFC Championship game. Problem is, she didn’t get the footage she hoped for.

During Thursday’s episode of Thompson’s “Calm Down” podcast, which she co-hosts with Erin Andrews, the Fox Sports reporter revealed that when Kelly went down to the field to find her husband, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, after the team’s win, Thompson had joined her.

Kelly Stafford shared a sweet embrace Sunday with husband Matthew Stafford after the Rams won the NFC Championship AP

“After it was decided that they won, Kelly was going to go down to the field, because it was Cooper Kupp’s wife and all the wives and girlfriends and stuff, Kelly’s like, ‘Will you go down to the field with me?’ And I was like, ‘Of course I will,’” Thompson said.

While riding in an elevator down to the field, Kelly realized that she had forgotten her phone. Thompson told her pal that she’d be happy to capture any on-field moments. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as Thompson planned.

Charissa Thompson revealed on Thursday’s installment of the “Calm Down” podcast that she fumbled getting footage of the Staffords’ on-field moment

“So I think I’m crushing it, I’m like, ‘I got all these moments,’” Thompson said. “We get in the elevator afterwards, I’m like, ‘I got the best videos,’ what a moment, her jumping into Matthew’s arms. We get back into the suite and all the blood rushes from my face, I didn’t get anything.”

Thompson likened the move to throwing “an interception on the goal line,” fortunately, however, she had a backup plan.

Kelly, who has been married to Stafford since 2015, opened up about the couple’s on-field moment on her podcast this past week AP

“I immediately text our friend and producer Joel, who has access to all of Fox’s footage and I’m like, ‘You’ve got to pull this moment for me.’ And he ended up sending us these incredible videos, but I was laughing so hard at me following her [Kelly], thinking I’m National Geographic getting the cheetah about to pounce on their prey and I got this moment, and I got none of it,” Thompson said.

Despite Thompson’s phone faux pas, Kelly — who has been married to Stafford since 2015 — said Tuesday on her own “The Morning After” podcast that the embrace she shared with her husband at SoFi Stadium is a moment she’ll never forget.

Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Lions before being traded to the Rams in Jan. 2021 Getty Images

“We’ve been through a lot, and it’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Kelly emotionally recalled. “I’m just so f–king happy for him. He’s put so much work into this, not only this year but his entire life. So that moment is one I’ll never forget.”

The Rams will now face the Bengals at home in Los Angeles in Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday, Feb. 13.