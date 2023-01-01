Charissa Thompson jokes about ’90-day fiancé’ on Fox pregame

Charissa Thompson brought the jokes to the New Year’s edition of “Fox NFL Kickoff.”

Leading up to Sunday’s slate of games, the broadcast aired a “Knives Out”-like parody that spoofed NFL playoff contenders versus pretenders. As the “Buccaneers” attempted to make their case, a detective channeling his inner Benoit Blanc remarked, “That’s like saying you’re the most sane person on ’90 Day Fiancé,’” referencing TLC’s widely popular dating series.

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Thompson, who joked about having a “90-day fiancé,” later adding, “You’ve gotta laugh at yourself.”

Charissa Thompson takes part in Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage in November 2022. Getty Images

Charissa Thompson and Steven Cundari in an August 2022 Instagram post. Instagram/Steven Cundari

Though it’s unclear who Thompson might have been referencing, the “Thursday Night Football” co-host has been open about her personal life.

In April 2022, Thompson opened up about her divorce from sports agent Kyle Thousand on an episode of her “Calm Down” podcast with Erin Andrews. Thompson filed for divorce that month after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, per court documents obtained by The Blast.

In recent months, however, Thompson has been linked to businessman Steven Cundari. The two ventured to Italy last summer, with Cundari posting a snap of himself with Thompson on his Instagram page. Thompson responded to the August 2022 post with a kissy face emoji.