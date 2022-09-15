Chargers vs. Chiefs player prop predictions, bets, picks tonight

Commercial Content, 21+



One of the most anticipated matchups of the season will kick off Thursday when the Chiefs play host to the Chargers in a rematch of two epic contests from last season. Most expect a fireworks show in this divisional duel, which could pay big dividends in the props market — though not every Over is bound to cash.

Here are three of our favorite player props at BetMGM:

Chargers vs. Chiefs player props bets and picks

Patrick Mahomes Under 299.5 passing yards (-110)

Yes, I know it can feel scary to bet the Under on Mahomes’ passing prop, especially after he torched the Cardinals’ defense for 360 yards. But the Kansas City quarterback isn’t in Arizona anymore, and he historically has struggled to break through against his division rival.

In seven games against the Chargers, the former MVP has averaged just 261 passing yards per game — the eighth-fewest against any opponent in his six-year career. He has managed 300 yards just twice in those seven games, which includes a 302-yard effort in 2020, and he was held to 260 yards last year in a Week 3 meeting at home.

The Chargers’ pass defense was already supremely talented before they added elite pass-rusher Khalil Mack and star cornerback J.C. Jackson, who is trending toward returning for the marquee matchup. If Jackson does play on Thursday, it’ll make an already lofty mark even tougher for Mahomes to hit against the Chargers.



Austin Ekeler Over 4.5 receptions (-110)

Few running backs are as dynamic in the passing game as Ekeler, who has averaged 5.1 catches per game over the last four seasons and caught 70 passes a year ago. He’ll likely be a key target for Justin Herbert in this one, too, with top wide receiver Keenan Allen ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Fortunately, we already have an idea of how Ekeler’s usage might look without Allen against this Kansas City defense. When Allen missed the 2020 season finale in Arrowhead Stadium, Ekeler finished with a team-high six catches despite playing just 43 percent of his team’s offensive snaps. When these teams met in Kansas City a year ago, he once again snagged six receptions — one of his eight games last season with at least five catches.

Only three defenses allowed more receptions by opposing running backs last year than the Chiefs, who surrendered 109 catches through 17 games (6.4) and ceded five catches to Arizona running back James Conner last week, too. All the signs point to another big receiving day for the Chargers’ do-it-all back.

Isiah Pacheco to score a touchdown (+350)

For all of the talent in the Chiefs’ backfield, it was the seventh-round pick Pacheco who led them in carries (12) and rushing yards (62) and scored the team’s lone rushing touchdown last week in the win over the Cardinals.

Yes, much of that production came in the fourth quarter of that 44-21 blowout, but it’s not as if it was strictly mop-up duty for Kansas City’s dynamic No. 3 back, who made waves in training camp and in the preseason. He logged two carries in the first half, too, and amassed 40 yards and a score in his full drive as the lead back in the fourth quarter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is still the top option in this versatile Chiefs rushing attack, but I’d expect Pacheco to earn a few more carries against the Chargers’ suspect run difference — especially in the red zone, where Pacheco has the slight size advantage over his counterpart. This is clearly a gamble, but at these odds, it’s worth rolling the dice.