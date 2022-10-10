Chargers’ Keenan Allen rips Brandon Staley’s late-game call

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen didn’t appear to approve of coach Brandon Staley’s late-game decision to go for it on fourth down in Sunday’s sloppy win against the Browns.

With 1:13 left in the game and a 30-28 lead, the Chargers had the ball on their 46-yard line, facing 4th-and-2. Instead of punting and attempting to pin the Browns in their own territory with no timeouts, Staley went for it with quarterback Justin Herbert, who failed to connect with Mike Williams on an incomplete pass.

“WTF are we doing?” Allen wrote during the game in a since-deleted tweet. The Pro-Bowl wideout has been out with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1.

The Browns, with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, got the ball back and moved it to the Chargers’ 35. Cleveland’s fate was determined by rookie kicker Cade York, who missed a 54-yard field goal for the win with 16 seconds remaining.

“So glad he missed that. Cause man man man,” Allen wrote in a separate tweet, referring to York’s kick.

“Good win boys!” Allen added in another tweet.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 11, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. Getty Images

The Browns’ Cade York misses the game-winning field goal against the Chargers. USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers held onto the lead for a 30-28 win. Staley, who is known for making bold decisions based on analytics, had luck on his side.

“We believe in our process, we believe in our players on both sides. We were coming out here on the road to win this game, not kick it and then go hope to win,” Staley told reporters of the late fourth-down decision. “I believed our defense would get a stop if we didn’t make it because I knew that we could cover them.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley takes questions during the news conference after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. The Browns lost 30-28.



“You got to live with it when it doesn’t go down. We went for it on the first drive and it didn’t go down, and we’re willing to live with that,” Staley continued. “But we know what that means to our group by playing that way. There’s no way I was taking our offense off the field at the end of the game.”

The 3-2 Chargers host the Broncos (2-3) in Week 6.