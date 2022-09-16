Chargers’ Justin Herbert day-to-day with fractured rib cartilage

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage in Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and is day-to-day, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said Friday.

Herbert was hit hard by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna late in the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ 27-24 loss. He left the game for only one play, but was clearly in pain, throwing the ball out of bounds on one play instead of using the space ahead of him to run for a first down.

Justin Herbert lies on the ground in pain. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Justin Herbert is hit by Mike Danna during the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs. Getty Images

Herbert completed the drive and ended it with a seven-yard touchdown on fourth and goal. But the Chargers could not recover the ensuing onside kick.

According to reports, Herbert could be back at practice as early as next week. Fortunately for the Chargers, they have ten days in between games for Herbert to recover.