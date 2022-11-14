Chargers’ Cameron Dicker receives Carrie Underwood message on ‘SNF’

Cameron Dicker’s Chargers lost to the 49ers on “Sunday Night Football,” but the 22-year-old kicker walked away with a personal “W” in Week 10.

During Sunday’s broadcast between the 49ers and Chargers, Carrie Underwood delivered a special message to Dicker, who was planning to go to her concert when he learned he was signing with Los Angeles.

“A little birdie told me that you were on your way to our show in Austin not too long ago when you got the call to go play for the Chargers,” the 39-year-old singer began. “I just wanted to say congratulations and good luck tonight on ‘Sunday Night Football.’”

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker lines up during the second half against the Falcons on Nov. 6, 2022. AP

The Chargers signed Dicker on Nov. 4 with starter Dustin Hopkins dealing with a hamstring injury.

Underwood, who performs the “Sunday Night Football” theme song, then extended an invitation to Dicker to attend a future show on her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” which runs through April 1, 2023.

“I would love to have you out for a make-up concert, any show you want to come to, just let us know, and we’ll get you hooked up,” Underwood said. “Hope to see you soon.”

Dicker’s Chargers dropped to 5-4 on the season with a 22-16 loss to the 49ers. With much of the season still left to go — not to mention a possible shot at the playoffs — Dicker may have to wait until next year to see the Grammy winner in person.

Carrie Underwood performs at the CMAs on Nov. 9, 2022. Getty Images

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker (15) kicks a field goal against the 49ers on Nov. 13, 2022. Getty Images

Prior to landing with the Chargers, the undrafted rookie had brief stints with the Rams, Ravens and, most recently, the Eagles. In his Chargers debut, Dicker kicked the game-winning field goal against the Falcons in Week 9. Against the 49ers, Dicker was 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 47-yarder, and converted his only extra-point attempt.

The Chargers will return to primetime next week with a “Sunday Night Football” showdown against the Chiefs.