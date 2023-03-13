Chargers’ Austin Ekeler seeking possible trade after talks stall

Running back Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers could be heading toward a divorce.

The 27-year-old Ekeler “is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday as the tampering period for NFL free agency began.

Initial discussions regarding a possible contract extension for Ekeler “did not progress,” according to his agent, Cameron Weiss.

An undrafted free agent out of Western Colorado, Ekeler joined the Chargers in 2017 and inked his first extension with the team in March 2020, agreeing to a four-year, $24.5 million deal.

Ekeler rushed for a career-high 915 yards this year in 17 regular-season games along with 13 rushing touchdowns.





Chargers running back Austin Ekeler looks on during a playoff game in January 2023. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He also recorded 107 catches for 722 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

The Chargers, who finished the 2022 season at 10-7, were knocked out of the wild-card round of the playoffs in January after blowing a 20-point lead to the Jaguars.

Ekeler reflected on his sixth year in the league following the loss.

“And that’s a wrap on Year 6,” Ekler began on Instagram.





Running back Austin Ekeler runs with the ball during a playoff game against the Jaguars in January 2023. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished through adversity, forever grateful for my community of supporters, and very excited to use this offseason to level-up in all areas of life. We’re just getting started.”

The new year league begins on Wednesday.