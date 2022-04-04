Channing Crowder can’t believe Ciara is with ‘square’ Russell Wilson

Channing Crowder made some powerful accusations about Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara.

In the latest episode of “The Pivot” podcast, the former Dolphins linebacker called Wilson a “square,” and speculated that his wife, singer and actress Ciara, is only with Wilson for his money.

“If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him,” Crowder said. “Ciara, she has a good situation.

“You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. It’s a type. Everybody has a type… and I love him on the field but he’s f–king square,” he said before calling Wilson a “goofball.”

The Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos last month, but the two sides reportedly have yet to discuss contract negotiations. Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million deal with Seattle in 2019, and is signed through the next two seasons. He’s set to earn $19 million in base salary in 2022 and $22 million in 2023.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. Getty Images

Crowder spent his six-year NFL career with the Dolphins. Getty Images

Ciara, who has a number of business ventures in addition to her music career, called off her engagement with Future in August 2014 after reports that the rapper cheated. She moved on with Wilson in April 2015, and the two wed in July 2016.

On Sunday, Crowder doubled down on his comments in a tweet that included a photo of Wilson at the NFL draft in 2012, next to his then-girlfriend Ashton Meem.

Crowder’s co-hosts, former running back Fred Taylor and former safety Ryan Clark, who poked fun at Meem, pushed back at his comments.

“I think that’s where you’re wrong though. Women want peace,” Taylor said.

Wilson and Ciara with their children during the quarterback’s first press conference with the Broncos. Getty Images

“Channing, you go from this level of toxicity and you just want something stable,” said Clark, who emphasized, “You want the guy that was sitting with that girl with the big ole’ mouth at the draft that was laughing and you knew she didn’t deserve to be with him.”

Wilson and Ciara have not yet publicly addressed Crowder’s comments.

Wilson tweeted Sunday, “‘But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.’ Galatians 5:22-23 NIV.”

The NFL champion and Grammy-winning singer share two children together — a daughter Sienna, 4, and son, Win, who turns 2 in July. Ciara has a son Future Jr., 7, from her relationship with Future.