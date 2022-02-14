Champions League top goal scorers 2021-2022: Updated golden boot rankings

Two of Europe’s hottest strikers are doing battle atop the UEFA Champions League scoring charts. After the group stage, Ajax forward Sebastien Haller has the lead with 10 goals with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski trailing him by a single goal.

The 10 goals are notable for Haller, who became the first player in Champions League history to score in each of his first six matches. Haller has already matched the total achieved by last season’s top scorer, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. Both Ajax and Bayern Munich are also guaranteed to play at least two more matches in the Round of 16.

Keep an eye on superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Mo Salah (Liverpool) who could potentially make a run at the top spots, especially if their clubs can advance past the Round of 16. Christopher Nkunku will remain stuck at seven goals after wrapping up his 2021-22 Champions League participation with eliminated RB Leipzig.

In the chart below, the players are ranked by their goal totals beginning with the group stage. Assists are used as the first tiebreaker, and the second tiebreaker is fewest minutes played. Both are in line with the top scorer tiebreakers that European governing body UEFA implemented for the European Championships.

Champions League Top Scorers (2021-2022)

Rank Player Team Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins 1. Sebastien Haller Ajax 10 (1) 1 6 488 2. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 9 (1) 2 6 516 3. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7 (1) 0 6 464 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig 7 0 6 531 5. Cristiano Ronaldo Man United 6 0 5 431 6. Karim Benzema Real Madrid 5 (1) 0 5 439 Lionel Messi PSG 5 (2) 0 5 450 Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 5 4 6 500 Riyad Mahrez Man City 5 (2) 0 6 518 10. Kylian Mbappe PSG 4 4 6 493 Pedro Goncalves Sporting CP 4 (1) 2 4 279 Arnaut Danjuma Villarreal CF 4 2 6 477 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 4 1 5 286 14. Andre Silva RB Leipzig 3 2 6 410 Duvan Zapata Atalanta 3 2 6 464 Gabriel Jesus Man City 3 1 4 79 Timo Werner Chelsea 3 1 3 153 Paulo Dybala Juventus 3 (2) 1 4 243 Paulinho Sporting CP 3 1 6 429 Edin Dzeko Inter Milan 3 1 6 451 Steven Berghuis Ajax 3 1 6 457 Karim Adeyemi RB Salzburg 3 (2) 1 6 459 Marco Reus B. Dortmund 3 (2) 1 6 499 Hans Vanaken Club Brugge 3 1 6 540 Erling Haaland B. Dortmund 3 0 3 203 Darwin Nunez Benfica 3 (1) 0 6 263 Noah Okafor RB Salzburg 3 0 6 360 Donyell Malen B. Dortmund 3 0 6 392 Jonathan David LOSC Lille 3 0 6 521

Note: Total of 32 players tied with two goals scored and 102 players tied with one goal scored. There have also been eight own goals among the total of 297 scored in the tournament.

Only four players have scored 10+ goals in a single Champions League Group Stage campaign: ◎ Cristiano Ronaldo (15/16)

◎ Lionel Messi (16/17)

◎ Robert Lewandowski (19/20)

◉ Sébastien Haller (21/22) Haller joins the top three scorers in the competition’s history. #UCL pic.twitter.com/cjDKq4QhRO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 7, 2021

Champions League Top Scorers (since 1992-93)

Here are the top scorers for each UEFA Champions League tournament since the new format was adopted in 1992-93.

No surprise as to who the players are who have topped the list on most occasions: Cristiano Ronaldo has led the charts seven times, and Messi six. Their dominant run has happened in the past 14 editions of the Champions League, though neither has claimed the honor in the past two campaigns.