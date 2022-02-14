The Hamden Journal

Champions League top goal scorers 2021-2022: Updated golden boot rankings

Two of Europe’s hottest strikers are doing battle atop the UEFA Champions League scoring charts. After the group stage, Ajax forward Sebastien Haller has the lead with 10 goals with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski trailing him by a single goal. 

The 10 goals are notable for Haller, who became the first player in Champions League history to score in each of his first six matches. Haller has already matched the total achieved by last season’s top scorer, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. Both Ajax and Bayern Munich are also guaranteed to play at least two more matches in the Round of 16.

Keep an eye on superstars Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Mo Salah (Liverpool) who could potentially make a run at the top spots, especially if their clubs can advance past the Round of 16. Christopher Nkunku will remain stuck at seven goals after wrapping up his 2021-22 Champions League participation with eliminated RB Leipzig.

In the chart below, the players are ranked by their goal totals beginning with the group stage. Assists are used as the first tiebreaker, and the second tiebreaker is fewest minutes played. Both are in line with the top scorer tiebreakers that European governing body UEFA implemented for the European Championships.

Champions League Top Scorers (2021-2022)

Rank Player Team Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins
1. Sebastien Haller Ajax 10 (1) 1 6 488
2. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 9 (1) 2 6 516
3. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7 (1) 0 6 464
  Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig 7 0 6 531
5. Cristiano Ronaldo Man United 6 0 5 431
6. Karim Benzema Real Madrid 5 (1) 0 5 439
  Lionel Messi PSG 5 (2) 0 5 450
  Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 5 4 6 500
  Riyad Mahrez Man City 5 (2) 0 6 518
10. Kylian Mbappe PSG 4 4 6 493
  Pedro Goncalves Sporting CP 4 (1) 2 4 279
  Arnaut Danjuma Villarreal CF 4 2 6 477
  Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 4 1 5 286
14. Andre Silva RB Leipzig 3 2 6 410
  Duvan Zapata Atalanta 3 2 6 464
  Gabriel Jesus Man City 3 1 4 79
  Timo Werner Chelsea 3 1 3 153
  Paulo Dybala Juventus 3 (2) 1 4 243
  Paulinho Sporting CP 3 1 6 429
  Edin Dzeko Inter Milan 3 1 6 451
  Steven Berghuis Ajax 3 1 6 457
  Karim Adeyemi RB Salzburg 3 (2) 1 6 459
  Marco Reus B. Dortmund 3 (2) 1 6 499
  Hans Vanaken Club Brugge 3 1 6 540
  Erling Haaland B. Dortmund 3 0 3 203
  Darwin Nunez Benfica 3 (1) 0 6 263
  Noah Okafor RB Salzburg 3 0 6 360
  Donyell Malen B. Dortmund 3 0 6 392
  Jonathan David LOSC Lille 3 0 6 521

Note: Total of 32 players tied with two goals scored and 102 players tied with one goal scored. There have also been eight own goals among the total of 297 scored in the tournament.

Champions League Top Scorers (since 1992-93)

Here are the top scorers for each UEFA Champions League tournament since the new format was adopted in 1992-93.

No surprise as to who the players are who have topped the list on most occasions: Cristiano Ronaldo has led the charts seven times, and Messi six. Their dominant run has happened in the past 14 editions of the Champions League, though neither has claimed the honor in the past two campaigns.

Year Player Team Goals
2020-21 Erling Haaland B. Dortmund 10
2019-20 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 15
2018-19 Lionel Messi Barcelona 12
2017-18 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 15
2016-17 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 12
2015-16 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 16
2014-15 Lionel Messi Barcelona 10
  Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 10
  Neymar Barcelona 10
2013-14 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 17
2012-13 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 12
2011-12 Lionel Messi Barcelona 14
2010-11 Lionel Messi Barcelona 12
2009-10 Lionel Messi Barcelona 8
2008-09 Lionel Messi Barcelona 9
2007-08 Cristiano Ronaldo Man United 8
2006-07 Kaka AC Milan 10
2005-06 Andriy Shevchenko AC Milan 9
2004-05 Ruud van Nistelrooy Man United 8
2003-04 Fernando Morientes AS Monaco 9
2002-03 Ruud van Nistelrooy Man United 12
2001-02 Ruud van Nistelrooy Man United 10
2000-01 Raul Gonzalez Real Madrid 7
1999-00 Mario Jardel Porto 10
  Rivaldo Barcelona 10
  Raul Gonzalez Real Madrid 10
1998-99 Andriy Shevchenko Dynamo Kyiv 8
  Dwight Yorke Man United 8
1997-98 Alessandro Del Piero Juventus 10
1996-97 Milinko Pantic Atletico Madrid 5
1995-96 Jari Litmanen Ajax 9
1994-95 George Weah PSG 7
1993-94 Hristo Stoichkov Barcelona 5
1992-93 Franck Sauzee Marseille 5

