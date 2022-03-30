Chael Sonnen accused of throwing woman into light fixture

More details are coming to light from the December incident in which former UFC star Chael Sonnen is accused of attacking six people in a Las Vegas hotel.

TMZ obtained police documents in which one man told cops that Sonnen punched him in the jaw as he was coming out of a room. He told police he called for security.

Another couple told police they encountered Sonnen outside the room, and he became belligerent.

Christopher Stellpflug and his wife, Julie Stellpflug, reportedly told police that Sonnen knocked a glass out of Christopher’s hand, threw him to the ground and “repeatedly” hit him. Julie tried to intervene and was allegedly attacked.

Cops say in the documents, per TMZ, that Julie said Sonnen “threw her against a light fixture” and punched her in the face. Her husband told cops the blow split Julie’s lip, the report said.

A witness told cops Sonnen punched a security guard in the throat upon arrival, with the witness then allegedly being attacked by Sonnen with several elbows to the chrest, according to the report.

Sonnen reportedly told police that he and his wife had taken sleeping pills before the alleged incident and had no recollection of it.

Chael Sonnen in 2017. WireImage

Sonnen, 44, once fought Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship and lost two matches to the legendary Anderson Silva for the UFC middleweight championship.

Sonnen was charged with 11 counts of battery in connection with the incident. He was originally charged with five counts of battery. Those charges were dropped without prejudice in January, which means they were able to be re-filed.

In recent years, he has been a UFC commentator for ESPN.

“Chael will not appear on ESPN as we explore the details of these serious charges,” ESPN said in a statement earlier this month when he was charged.