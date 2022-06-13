Celtics vs. Warriors prediction, odds, player props, pick today

Commercial Content 21+



Can you guess which team is which? One is 7-0 on the road after a loss, the other 5-5 coming off a win during the playoffs.

Of course, the Boston Celtics are undefeated, coming off a loss during the NBA Finals.

There are plenty of other stats to dive into, but the salient point is that the Celtics love to make things difficult.

Furthermore, shooting doesn’t usually translate on the road. Defense, however, does.

So let’s dive into the stats for a pivotal Game 5 between the Celtics and Warriors. There are picks for Game 5 and player prop bets below.



Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 odds

Spread: BOS +3.5 (-105) vs. GSW -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: BOS (+140) vs. GSW (-165)

Total: Over 210.5 (-110) | Under 210.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 prediction

Perhaps the biggest Jekyll-and-Hyde team in the NBA this season is the Boston Celtics when you look at those home and road splits. In the playoffs, this has not stopped. Their record at home is just 6-5, but their 8-3 record is extremely impressive.

Thanks to stats compiled by the Action Network’s Brandon Anderson, the Celtics are 12-1 coming off a loss since Jan. 29, and all but one game have been one by eight or more points.

This is led by their superstar Jayson Tatum who takes steps forward coming off of losses rather than steps back. Expect all of the Tatum disrespect to stop tonight when he helps the Celtics pull off a crucial Game 5 win to go up 3-2.

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 pick

Celtics moneyline +140 (BetMGM)

Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 player props

Klay Thompson 25+ points +240 (FanDuel)

This prop appears mispriced if you watched Game 4. Klay Thompson looked incredibly spry on both sides of the ball on Friday. Thompson isn’t the player he once was, but he has played 20 Game 5s in his career.

He is averaging 22.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. In his last 14 Game 5s, he has seven with 25 or more points. His nickname is “Game 6 Klay,” but no one respects Game 5 Klay. At home and playing his best basketball of the playoffs, look for Thompson to bury big shots as the Celtics throw the kitchen sink at Stephen Curry.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 three-pointers made +115 (Bet365)

Tatum has been so good coming off a loss that it is impossible to fade him tonight. Expect a hyper-aggressive attitude from the budding star. After losses during the playoffs, Tatum is averaging 3.86 treys made per game and has hit four or more in four out of seven games.