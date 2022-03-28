Celtics vs. Raptors, Warriors vs. Grizzlies: NBA predictions, odds

Commercial Content, 21+



Eighteen side choices are available for Monday’s NBA slate, but three are attracting the most meaningful betting attention.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge, and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

So, after applying those five factors to Monday’s nine-game slate, the following three sides emerge as potentially more profitable than the others.



Orlando Magic (+9) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Monday’s clash in Cleveland is more meaningful to the Cavaliers as it battles for playoff positioning, but three factors are going in favor of Orlando.

The first is the sharp money indicator. Action Network tracking has seen sharp money show for the Magic, whose spread has held steady at the current number. Plus, bettors have placed a number of big-money bets on the visitors. As of this writing, the Magic have received 53 percent of spread bets, but 87 percent of the money. That is the single-highest money percentage on today’s slate.

Finally, Action Network model projections give a slight edge to the Magic. Our power ratings make the Magic only a seven-point underdog against the Cavaliers, so bettors are getting two points of value based on the current spread.

Memphis Grizzlies (-10.5) vs. Golden State Warriors

This game opened with hosts Memphis as six-and-a-half point favorites. But, three key injuries for the Warriors – Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson – have since seen an inflation for the hosts, who will also be without Ja Morant tonight.

Both sharp money and big money have shown for the Western Conference-contending Grizzlies, which is receiving 42 percent of bets against 84 percent of the money. Further, one Action Network PRO system – the “NBA Tickets vs. Money” system – goes in favor of Memphis. That system has a 54 percent lifetime win rate and five percent return on investment.

Finally, one top Action Network NBA expert is riding with the Grizzlies tonight, triggering four factors in favor of the hosts. Interestingly, the fifth signal (model projections) goes to the Warriors, who should be eight-point underdogs per Action power ratings.

Toronto Raptors (-8) vs. Boston Celtics

This game has fluctuated wildly since opening as the Celtics actually arrived as three-point favorites.

However, much like the Warriors, Boston is dealing with two key injuries – Robert Williams and Al Horford – that have since seen it become a more sizable underdog. That said, there’s an argument to be made this spread has become too inflated as the model projections factor goes in favor of Boston (it should be a +5.6 underdog).

But, three factors go in favor of the host’s Raptors. We’ve tracked sharp money coming in on the Raptors, which is also receiving a number of big money bets. Overall, the Raptors have seen 46 percent of spread bets against 77 percent of the money.

As a consequence, the aforementioned NBA Tickets vs. Money system triggers the Raptors tonight. For context, that system looks at teams with under 50 percent of spread bets, but at least a nine percent difference between bets and money percentages.