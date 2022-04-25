Celtics vs. Nets odds, prediction, picks: NBA playoffs bets

Commercial content. 21+.



Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics tips off tonight at 7PM ET. Our NBA expert provides his predictions and picks for tonight’s clash, as Boston currently holds a 3-0 lead over Brooklyn and can clinch the series tonight.

The Boston Celtics have been head and shoulders above the Brooklyn Nets in this series so far, and don’t expect that form to end tonight. The Nets are all but out of the 2022 NBA playoffs, and must win four in a row to advance.

Leading for all four quarters in game three, the Celtics stormed into New York and dominated the floor. Jayson Tatum is looking like an all star baller, and the Celtics will seal the deal tonight.

Celtics vs. Nets Predictions

Celtics moneyline @ +100 via BetMGM

Total Points: Over 219.5 @ -110 via BetMGM

Nets Halftime / Celtics Full time @ +650 via BetMGM



Celtics vs. Nets Game 3 Picks: The Analysis



Green and whitewash



It wasn’t just the raucous crowd in Boston fuelling the Celtics this season, as they showed they can get it done on the road as well by taking Game 3 at the Barclays Center on Saturday.

Tatum dominated on both ends, piling up 39 points, six assists and six steals, while Jaylen Brown had 23 points and five assists. The Celtics shot an even 50% from the field while grabbing 13 offensive rebounds to help the victory effort.

Boston has been a strong bet this season at 47-37-1 against the spread while covering in six of its last seven games, with the only losing bet in that series coming in the opener of this series which it won outright at the buzzer.

As much as I’d love to see a Brooklyn resurgence for the game of basketball, it’s difficult to see it happening. The Nets are all over the place, and this Celtics team has more heart than many would have thought. Brooklyn will bounce back for sure, but it’s the end of the road for KD and the Nets tonight.

The Pick: Boston Celtics Moneyline @ +100 via BetMGM

They think it’s all over….It is now



In their first three matchups in the regular season, the total points scored were 229, 221, and 212. We should expect the Nets to give it their best shot tonight and not go down quietly.

We could see a game script like Game 1 play out, where its back and forth between the two teams. The Celtics players can’t seem to miss at the moment, with Jayson Tatum scoring 39 points in game three, and Jaylen Brown notching 23.

KD and Kyrie certainly have to step up to the plate if the Nets want to extend the series. No doubt two legends of the modern era of basketball, they have ice in their veins when the going gets tough. Regardless of which way this one goes tonight, expect some points. The line is the lowest it has been in the series so far, and the over looks the safe play.

The Pick: Total Points: Over 219.5 @ -110 via BetMGM

Signed, Sealed, Delivered



While all three games have been competitive, the Nets haven’t been able to get the job done and now face a nearly impossible task to get back in the series after losing at home Saturday.

Brooklyn stepped up defensively to win the second quarter 25-23 while maintaining contact for much of the night including being down just four with around seven minutes left, but a run from the Celtics then put things away. The Celtics’ resilience is something I think goes unnoticed by many eyes, and has been key to their trio of victories so far.

I picked the Nets half-time/Celtics full time double result in my game three picks, and it missed by four points as the Celtics led at the half 53-50. Now more than ever, the Nets need a fast start, and can’t afford anything else. The line for this was set at +600 for game three, and has drifted to +650 for tonight.

The Pick: Nets Halftime / Celtics Full time @ +650 via BetMGM

Celtics vs Nets Odds from BetMGM



Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.