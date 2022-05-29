Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 predictions, odds: Best bets today

Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 in Miami. We’ve heard this story before, but there is no Rajon Rondo or Kevin Garnett.
There is also no LeBron James, although, you wouldn’t know it if you watched Game 6 on Friday. Echoing James’ heroic Game 6 performance against the Celtics in 2012, Jimmy Butler did all he could to match it with a 47-point effort.
We dive in to see if the Celtics can slow down “Jimmy Buckets” with today’s Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 player prop bets.
In the words of Garnett, “It’s Game 7, that’s it. It’s for all the marbles… I am ready for war.”
Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 odds
Odds provided by BetMGM
Spread: BOS -2.5 (-115) MIA +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: BOS (-150) vs. MIA (+125)
Total: Over 196.5 (-110) | Under 196.5 (-110)
Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 player prop bets
Jaylen Brown ‘over’ 9.5 rebounds + assists, +105 (DraftKings)
Rebound props have been a staple bet to make during the Eastern Conference playoffs this year. Brown is over this number in four of six games these playoffs and should be more actively involved in rebounding for tonight’s game. He only had six and fouled out on Friday.
Bam Adebayo 20+ points, +350 (FanDuel)
We all saw what Butler did on Friday, but is that really possible to replicate? The Celtics will surely be trapping Butler with double-teams in the corner and more. Who does that leave open? Bam Adebayo should be fed the ball and take plenty of shots as the Celtics put all of their resources into stopping Butler.
Jimmy Butler ‘over’ 4.5 assists, -148 (BetRivers)
This is a same-game parlay waiting to happen. Bam “over” points and Butler “over” assists. This is a game for Adebayo and Butler to connect on multiple easy dunks tonight. Butler will be double-teamed pretty frequently.
Al Horford 3+ 3-pointers made, +530 (FanDuel)
Horford may have no legs left in terms of stamina. However, he shoots a lot. Horford took six attempts from beyond on the arc on Friday. On the road in a Game 7, this is a spot where other teammates could be afraid to shoot. We know that Horford is not afraid of anything.