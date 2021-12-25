The Bucks will host the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day.

It’ll mark the third meeting between the two teams this season. The first was a thriller, with the Celtics defeating the Bucks in overtime, led by Dennis Schroder’s season-high 38 points. The Celtics won the second comfortably behind a season-best 42-point performance from Jayson Tatum.

The Bucks were facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day as he only cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Friday, but the two-time MVP is now expected to play.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks through 26 games this season.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. Boston today (2:30 PM ET, ABC), sources tell ESPN. After 10 days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and — barring a setback — is expected to be available. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2021

The Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from the Christmas Day matchup between the Celtics and Bucks. Follow for complete results.

MORE: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks live with Sling TV

Celtics vs. Bucks live updates, highlights from NBA Christmas game

Celtics vs. Bucks on Christmas Day score 1 2 3 4 Celtics Bucks

Pregame

2:15 p.m. — Donte DiVincenzo looks ready for his first NBA action since May 27.

12:42 p.m. — The Celtics have announced that Dennis Schroder has entered health and safety protocols. He will not play on Christmas Day.

11:54 a.m. — According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Marcus Smart (hip contusion) will be a gametime decision.

11:30 a.m. — Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Sam Hauser, Justin Jackson, CJ Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Josh Richardson and Grant Williams are each out for the Celtics. Only Brook Lopez is listed out for the Bucks.

9:59 a.m. — Good news for the Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo will make his season debut against the Celtics today, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

How to watch Celtics vs. Bucks on Christmas Day

Date: Saturday, Dec. 25

Saturday, Dec. 25 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Watch ESPN | Sling TV

NBA Christmas Day schedule

The five games are split between ESPN and ABC. All times below are in Eastern Standard Time.

TV Schedule for NBA on Christmas Time Matchup Channel 12:00 p.m. Hawks at Knicks ESPN 2:30 p.m. Celtics at Bucks ABC 5:00 p.m. Warriors at Suns ABC 8:00 p.m. Nets at Lakers ESPN 10:30 p.m. Mavericks at Jazz ESPN

You can stream all of the action on Sling TV.