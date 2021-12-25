The Hamden Journal

Celtics vs. Bucks live score, updates, highlights from 2021 NBA Christmas game

Celtics vs. Bucks live score, updates, highlights from 2021 NBA Christmas game

The Bucks will host the Celtics in the second of five NBA games on Christmas Day.

It’ll mark the third meeting between the two teams this season. The first was a thriller, with the Celtics defeating the Bucks in overtime, led by Dennis Schroder’s season-high 38 points. The Celtics won the second comfortably behind a season-best 42-point performance from Jayson Tatum.

The Bucks were facing the possibility of Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing on Christmas Day as he only cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Friday, but the two-time MVP is now expected to play.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks through 26 games this season.

The Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from the Christmas Day matchup between the Celtics and Bucks. Follow for complete results.

MORE: Watch Celtics vs. Bucks live with Sling TV

Celtics vs. Bucks live updates, highlights from NBA Christmas game

Celtics vs. Bucks on Christmas Day score
  1 2 3 4
Celtics        
Bucks        

Pregame

2:15 p.m.  Donte DiVincenzo looks ready for his first NBA action since May 27.

12:42 p.m. — The Celtics have announced that Dennis Schroder has entered health and safety protocols. He will not play on Christmas Day.

11:54 a.m.According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Marcus Smart (hip contusion) will be a gametime decision.

11:30 a.m. — Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Sam Hauser, Justin Jackson, CJ Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Josh Richardson and Grant Williams are each out for the Celtics. Only Brook Lopez is listed out for the Bucks.

9:59 a.m. — Good news for the Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo will make his season debut against the Celtics today, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

How to watch Celtics vs. Bucks on Christmas Day

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 25
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Watch ESPNSling TV

NBA Christmas Day schedule

The five games are split between ESPN and ABC. All times below are in Eastern Standard Time.

TV Schedule for NBA on Christmas
Time Matchup Channel
12:00 p.m. Hawks at Knicks ESPN
2:30 p.m. Celtics at Bucks ABC
5:00 p.m. Warriors at Suns ABC
8:00 p.m. Nets at Lakers ESPN
10:30 p.m. Mavericks at Jazz ESPN

You can stream all of the action on Sling TV.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.