Celtics trade for Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon

The Celtics are wasting no time making moves after making an NBA Finals run this past season for the first time in over a decade.

Boston agreed to acquire Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon in exchange for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts. Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round pick, ESPN reported Friday.

Brogdon, who averaged 18.9 points, 6.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds across three seasons in Indiana, signed a two-year, $45 million extension with the Pacers last October, which made him ineligible to be traded until the new league calendar year.

Malcolm Brogdon quickly moved the Celtics to being the title favorite for 2022-23. Getty Images

The Celtics reportedly wanted to land a “true playmaking point guard,” and were able to do so without sacrificing a core player. The Pacers, though, were interested in Boston forward Grant Williams, who played an integral role in their finals run, according to a separate report by Bleacher Report.

The Pacers have been shopping Brogdon, who spent his first three years in Milwaukee, throughout the offseason as they acquired Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline in February.

The Celtics moved to the favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the NBA title next season, following news of the Brogdon deal.