Celtics’ Matt Ryan injures ankle on crazy Summer League buzzer-beater

Matt Ryan’s buzzer-beater three propelled the Celtics to a 111-109 win over the Bucks on Sunday during the NBA Summer League — but his victory celebration was delayed when he suffered an ankle injury on the play.

With seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Ryan sunk a Hail Mary shot at the top of the key and came crashing down to the floor, wincing in pain.

Ryan was able to walk off under his own power but was noticeably limping on his way to the bench.

“We were actually trying to run a play, but we got it in quick and got into me and there was no time to run a play at that point, so I just tried to get up a shot and I was happy it was in,” said Ryan, who led scoring for the Celtics with 23 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the floor.

The 25-year-old told reporters after the game that his ankle should be fine going forward.

After the win, Ryan became emotional while discussing his journey to the league — and told reporters that he was driving for DoorDash just a year ago.

Matt Ryan Getty Images

“It’s pretty emotional, it’s been a crazy 11 months. I was home for a year and a half,” Ryan said, before pausing to collect himself.

“I don’t know if you guys heard my story, but I was driving DoorDash a year ago. To be here, to be a part of the Boston Celtics is special. It’s special.”

Ryan went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. He later signed with the Nuggets in 2021, but his contract was waived two weeks later. He then signed with the Celtics in February.

“I was in the gym, last year alone all year for like four or five hours alone waiting for an opportunity,” he said. “All those reps, all that work. I finally get a chance to show it.”