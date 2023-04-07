Celtics’ Jaylen Brown receives five stitches after cutting his hand on glass

Jaylen Brown picked up a hand injury — but not from playing.

The Boston Celtics guard told reporters on Friday that while watering his plants, he knocked over a glass vase the night before.

While picking up the vase’s pieces, Brown sliced his hand and received five stitches.

“I was watering my plant and ended up knocking over a glass vase that was next to it,” Brown said.

“Picked it up, set it on the ground, realized you probably shouldn’t set glass on the ground. Reached down and picked it back up, and it got me.”

Brown, who was documented with bandages over his hand from the injury, said he’s upset over the accidental injury but plans on being ready for the playoffs.

The Celtics ruled Brown out with a finger laceration against the Raptors on Friday, but Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla said that he didn’t expect the injury to linger into the postseason.

“Not bad, just got cut on his finger,” Mazzulla said. “Expect him to be fine, nothing serious.”

Brown obtained another injury earlier in the season when he suffered a facial fracture in early February, which has led him to wear a face mask for the second half of the season.

In that game, against the 76ers, Brown collided with teammate Jayson Tatum and took an elbow to the face.

The 26-year-old wing is having a career year in his seventh season in the league, averaging a career-high 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.





Brown attained a facial fracture earlier in the season, which caused him to wear a mask. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Boston, however, doesn’t necessarily need Brown still as the season begins to wind down.

The Celtics have locked up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face whoever comes out as the No. 7 seed from the play-in tournament.

They defeated the Raptors, 121-102, on Friday, and Boston will face the Hawks on Sunday to close the regular season.