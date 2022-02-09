The Hamden Journal

Celebrating Black Culture In Sports

From Allen Iverson’s cornrows to Florence Griffin Joyner’s nails and Michael Jordan’s sneakers, Black culture’s influence on sports has been undeniably unique.

In celebration of Black History Month, Sporting News takes a look at the athletes who stayed true to themselves, bringing a flair to the game that the sports world had never seen before.

Simply put, Black Excellence is everywhere.

If any of this upsets you, it shouldn’t. Because, whether you like it or not, Black Culture is, in fact, American Culture.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/jQohD3yM7WY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Click the player above to watch the video.

