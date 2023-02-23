CeeDee Lamb gets huge back tattoo featuring Kobe Bryant

CeeDee Lamb just finished his best season yet, so the Cowboys star decided to celebrate.

The third-year wideout marked the occasion by getting a huge tattoo that sprawls from his neck and shoulders down to his waist, covering his entire back.

Late Lakers star Kobe Bryant can be seen on his right shoulder blade, mirroring the iconic image of him chewing on his jersey. Next to that is a black mamba with its tongue out and the words “My Story Isn’t Over” in big letters. On the bottom right of his back is a crown and a I-45 Interstate sign that represents the Dallas highway.





CeeDee Lamb, right, had a career-high nine touchdowns for the Cowboys this past season. USA TODAY Sports

Taking up half a quarter of his back is a gigantic roaring jaguar on his upper left side. Below that is a Spartan warrior.

In the middle of his back is a crucifix, which serves as an intersecting point for the rest of the tattoo designs.

Lamb went to tattoo artist Andres Ortega of Onder Ink in Arizona this week to get the extravagant piece done.

It was an eight-hour project that required a team of four artists, per TMZ, which also reported that Lamb’s purpose behind getting these particular tattoos are to represent the hard-fought journey he went through to make it from his childhood to the NFL.





CeeDee Lamb poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix. USA TODAY Sports

His vision came to life in what is a remarkable display of body art.

Lamb, whom the Cowboys drafted 17th overall out of Oklahoma in 2020, racked up career-highs in catches, yards and touchdowns this past season, with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.