Cavinder twins tease ‘new chapter’ with WWE reveal

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are exploring their next chapter with the WWE.

During an appearance Thursday on the “Today” show, the TikTok superstars — who left the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team this week following a memorable March Madness run — expressed they’re “very excited for a future” with the WWE, whom they signed a NIL deal with in December 2021.

“We love the WWE. Their fanbase, the sport, the fitness side of it that fits Hanna and I’s brand and aligns great with us,” Haley said.





Haley and Hanna Cavinder spoke about their future on the “Today” show on April 13, 2023. Twittr

“We’re very excited about the future with them.”

Thursday’s appearance comes days after Haley and Hanna confirmed they were ending their college basketball careers after one season with the Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old guards — who boast more than four million followers on TikTok — transferred to Miami from Fresno State in April 2022 and reached the Elite Eight of this year’s NCAA tournament, where they were ousted by the now-champion LSU Tigers.





The siblings and TikTok superstars announced their departure from the University of Miami in April 2023. Haley Cavinder/Instagram

“Miami, thank you for an unforgettable season,” Haley posted on social media.

“The love and support we received from the university and the city was special. We would like to thank our teammates and coaches for bringing us in as a family and being part of a historic season. With that being said, Hanna and I have decided to not take our fifth year and start a new chapter in our lives.

“The U will always be home and we are forever proud to be Hurricanes.”





Haley and Hanna Cavinder inked a NIL deal with the WWE in December 2021. Cavinder Twins/Instagram





The Cavinder twins boast more than four million followers on TikTok. Cavinder Twins/Instagram

Since the NCAA’s rule change in 2021, enabling student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, the Cavinders have earned an estimated seven figures in NIL deals.

That same year, Haley and Hanna signed a deal with the WWE as part of the promotion’s “Next in Line” program, which “provides a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE,” ESPN reported at the time.

Some of those who complete the program could receive “an exclusive opportunity to be offered a WWE contract.”





Prior to their time in Miami, the sisters played for Fresno State. Cavinder Twins/Instagram

Hanna teased further brand announcements Thursday on “Today.”

“We have a lot of long-term deals too. We just signed two long-term deals, one with Cacktus AI, and another with a media company that fits who we truly are as a brand,” she said, according to On3.

“Sports, business and health and fitness. So we’re super excited to announce those in the week.”