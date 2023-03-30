Cavinder twins talk family ‘health problems’ during March Madness

The Cavinder twins dealt with “personal health problems” within their family during their first March Madness run.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder — who are college basketball players at the University of Miami and famous TikTok influencers — revealed in a YouTube video on Tuesday that their emotions were all over the place when a family member had to leave the NCAA tournament due to a health issue.

“We got the dub, so we’re in the round of 32,” Haley said in the vlog recapping their time at the big dance. “It was really good.

“We had some family issues occur, so one of my people had to go back to Michigan. I’m not gonna get into all that, I like to keep my stuff offline, but that’s why my mood isn’t really up. But today is Sunday, so we just have to prepare for Indiana.”

The senior guards, who were born in South Bend, had a large family presence at the game in Indiana.





Haley (left) and Hanna Cavinder celebrate Miami’s win over Indiana to advance to the 2023 NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 on March 20, 2023

Instagram/Cavinder Twins

Hanna then took over the video after the ninth-seeded Hurricanes defeated the 1-seed Indiana Hoosiers in a shocking 70-68 upset in the second round.

“That was crazy, that game was insane,” she said. “Especially playing in Indiana, in front of their fans. I just can’t believe we’re going to Sweet 16.

“This video was kind of hard to film. I know Haley mentioned personal health problems within our family and it was hard, our emotions were everywhere but everything is good now. Solidifying that win was the cherry on top.”

The sisters did not share further details about the health issue, or which family member traveled back to Michigan.





Hanna and Haley Cavinder with their family and Hurricanes coach on their senior night in February 2023. Instagram/Cavinder Twins

Haley and Hanna — who transferred from Fresno State to Miami in April 2022 — finished the tournament, where the Hurricanes were knocked off by LSU in the Elite Eight.

It was Miami’s first Elite Eight in the program’s history.

Haley and Hanna are two of the highest-paid college athletes, having earned an estimated seven figures in NIL deals since the NCAA rule change in 2021 — enabling student-athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

The pair rose to internet stardom during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they began sharing dancing videos on TikTok.





Haley and Hanna Cavinder with their parents. Instagram/Cavinder Twins

As for what’s next for the Cavinder twins?

A separation is a real possibility.

The sisters have the option to return to Miami to play next year — and while Haley has committed to the Canes in 2024, Hanna is undecided.

In a YouTube video from their senior night last month, Hanna said “no comment” while discussing her future.





Haley and Hanna Cavinder in September 2022.

Instagram/Cavinder Twins

During a recent appearance on the “BFFs” podcast, Hanna explained that her role changed when the sisters transferred from Fresno State to U of M.

“Haley plays way more than me, so I constantly get it,” she said about getting trolled.

“They always say I’m too small and stuff like that… We’re 5-foot-6 on a good day… 5-foot-5 and a half.”

Haley led the Hurricanes with 12.2 points per game and Hanna Cavinder had 3.8 points per game.

The sisters signed a NIL deal with the WWE in December 2021.

The twins made headlines last month when the University of Miami’s women’s basketball program was sanctioned by the NCAA in the governing body’s first NIL infractions ruling.

An NCAA investigation found that a meeting between prominent Hurricanes booster John Ruiz and the student-athletes, including their parents, at his Miami home violated a number of recruiting rules.

Haley and Hanna were not penalized by the NCAA.