Cavaliers looking to make Jalen Brunson work on defense

It was all by design, and it worked perfectly in Game 2.

Veteran reserve guard Caris LeVert was used more extensively as the key adjustment made by the Cavaliers between their loss to the Knicks in Game 1 and their victory in Game 2.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff played low-scoring starting small forward Isaac Okoro only three minutes in the win in a move designed to force Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson to work more on the defensive end while guarding Cleveland’s perimeter players, including LeVert, who scored 24 points in 40 minutes off the bench.

“Brunson has such a high usage rate. It’s important to go at him at the other end and make him have to play defense, for sure,” LeVert said after practice Thursday in preparation for a key Game 3. “That’s definitely a part of the game plan.”

The Cavaliers also effectively disrupted Brunson when he had the ball in Game 2 with constant double-teams, forcing him into an uncharacteristic 5-for-17 shooting night, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

“We just threw a lot of bodies at him all night,” LeVert added. “Tried to pick him up full court, making sure that the help side was there all night, making him see length all night.





Caris LeVert and the Cavaliers will be looking to make Jalen Brunson work hard on defense again, like they did in Game 2 (above). AP

“We know he’s a capable shot-maker, obviously. He’s capable of drawing fouls, and getting his teammates involved, as well. When you play against a player like that, it’s important to throw different bodies at him and make sure he sees a lot of people each and every time he has the ball.”

Bickerstaff said he wasn’t considering altering his starting lineup for Game 3, but he also did not reveal whether he planned to increase Okoro’s playing time.

“Next game. Just respond. Accept the last game,” Brunson said Thursday. “You gotta give them credit. Great, great game, executed the game plan. And then we just have to respond.”