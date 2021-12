Cavaliers a ‘team to watch’ in Ben Simmons trade talks

One of the NBA’s biggest surprise teams could emerge as a top option for a potential Ben Simmons trade.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.