Cause of Knicks voice Mike Breen’s house fire revealed

The fire that destroyed Mike Breen’s Long Island home was caused by “careless disposal of staining material.”

That’s according to Nassau County Chief Fire Marshall Michael Uttaro, who told TMZ that materials had been improperly stacked.

“The house was under construction,” Uttaro told the outlet. “When all those materials are stored in a pile, they can combust causing a rapid fire.”

Breen and his family lost everything when their home became engulfed in flames in late September.

Fortunately, nobody was home at the time, and there was no injury or death.

“Numerous hand lines, as well as two ladder pipes and a deck gun, were used to battle the fire,” the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department said at the time of the fire.

Mike Breen during the 2022 NBA playoffs. NBAE via Getty Images

The 61-year-old Breen is the popular play-by-play voice of the Knicks on MSG and the NBA Finals on ABC. He has also called the NFL on Fox and NBC, as well as five different Olympic Games.

“Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance,” ESPN said in a statement at the time of the blaze. “We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”