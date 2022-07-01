Cause of death revealed for Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from a combination of fentanyl and cocaine, medical examiners revealed Friday, according to multiple reports.

Ferguson, 26, passed away on June 21 in what has since been deemed an accident, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health, per the reports. A written autopsy report is to come within the next 90 days.

Police found Ferguson lying unresponsive and receiving treatment from medics inside a house in Baltimore’s Harwood neighborhood. Officers noted no signs of foul play or trauma, and did not rule out the possibility of an overdose. Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate,” the Ravens said in a statement. “It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and we will celebrate his life [Saturday].”

Jaylon Ferguson, 26, was a third-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2019. Getty Images

Ferguson’s funeral is scheduled to be held Saturday in his hometown of Bains, Louisiana.

Ferguson — affectionately known as “Sack Daddy” — was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. He recorded 62 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks across three seasons with Baltimore.

He leaves behind three young children: Jyce, Jrea and Demi.