Casper Ruud punched his ticket to the U.S. Open final.

The 23-year-old Norwegian defeated Russian Karen Khachanov, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 Friday evening. He will play the winner of the Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz semifinal match that takes place Friday night.

Casper Ruud celebrates during his win over Karen Khachanov. Getty Images

It’s the second-career major final for Ruud, who became the first Norwegian to reach the final of a Grand Slam earlier this year at the French Open.