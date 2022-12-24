Carson Wentz throws touchdown after Commanders bench Taylor Heinicke

Carson Wentz is back under center in Washington. At least for now.

After the San Francisco 49ers extended their lead to 30-14 in the fourth quarter of their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Taylor Heinicke was put on the bench.

The move immediately paid dividends.

Wentz promptly led the Commanders on an 82-yard scoring drive, connecting with Curtis Samuel for a 20-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 30-20. Wentz completed seven passes for 73 yards on the drive. He finished with 123 passing yards.

After Wentz went down with a finger injury in mid-October, Heinecke took over the starting role and held on to it even after Wentz was declared healthy and ready to play.

Heinicke was 13-18 for 166 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception and fumble through three quarters before he was benched.

Carson Wentz throws a pass after entering the game.
Taylor Heinicke struggled before he was benched.
The Commanders traded for Wentz over the offseason, sending a second and a third round pick to the Colts. His contract will pay him $22 million this season.