Carson Wentz heads to COVID list, putting Colts into QB chaos

Time isn’t on the Colts’ side.

Quarterback Carson Wentz is likely to miss Sunday’s massive game against the Raiders after he was placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Indianapolis (9-6) now may have to rely on rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger to carry them into the playoffs. The Athletic reported that the team has discussed the possibility of contacting Philip Rivers, who retired after leading the team last season.

Wentz, 28, said in September that he is not vaccinated and it was a “personal decision” he would not elaborate on.

According to the NFL protocols, unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 have to miss 10 days of football activities. If Wentz was deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive — and did not test positive himself — then he could still potentially return in time for the game.

On Monday, six Colts players landed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing the total to 14 Indianapolis players that have tested positive for the virus.

Other unvaccinated Colts players who tested positive include All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and star guard Quenton Nelson.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday that the team has been preparing for this outcome.

“We’ll have a plan for the whole team and we’ll have a plan for certain individuals. Carson may end up being one of them, but he might not be the only one,” he said.

The Colts are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The Patriots are also 9-6, followed by the Dolphins, Ravens, Chargers and Raiders at 8-7.