Carson Wentz goes on IR, will miss revenge games against Eagles, Colts

Things just keep getting worse for Carson Wentz.

The Commanders quarterback has been placed on injured reserve with a fractured finger ahead of Washington’s game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced on Saturday.

Wentz will be out for at least four games, which means he won’t be available for when the Commanders take on his two former employers, the Colts and the Eagles.

Carson Wentz will be out for at least the next four games. Getty Images

Washington travels to Indianapolis, where Wentz spent last season after being dealt from the Eagles, on Oct. 30 and to Philadelphia on Nov. 14.

Wentz fractured his ring finger during the Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Bears last week. He threw for just 99 yards in that game with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Washington’s offense has struggled enormously over the last month. After tallying a combined 55 points in its first two games, the Commanders have scored 47 in their past four. This season, Wentz has thrown for 10 touchdowns with six interceptions and been sacked an NFL-high 23 times.

The popular Taylor Heinicke will likely start for the Commanders. The Old Dominion product has tossed 22 touchdowns in 24 career games.