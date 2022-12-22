Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees intro

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday.

After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event.

Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January.

Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She wore her blonde hair down and curly for the occasion.

Rodon and his family, including the couple’s kids, eventually united at the podium to pose for photos together. The two-time All-Star held his son, who was wearing a Yankees jacket with “Daddy” on the back.

The press conference took place a week after Rodon and the Yankees agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract. The deal includes a full no-trade clause. It was also the team’s second presser in as many days, as the team announced Judge’s new $360 million contract on Wednesday while naming him the 16th captain in team history.

Rodon played six seasons for the Chicago White Sox before a one-year stint San Francisco Giants last season. In November, he opted out of the second year of his contract with the Giants and became a free agent.

When asked about what made him and Ashley decide on his move to New York, Rodon said: “Playing six years in Chicago, a lot smaller scale than New York. … I feel like you can fit seven Chicagos inside of the New York City. But that time I had in Chicago, and then playing in another big city in San Francisco. … We enjoyed the city.

“We’re the type to live outside, but we like going and eating. We’re foodies, we like food and I think just the cultural aspect of the city. It’s important. The kids can learn a lot but I enjoy the city. Big city never scared me.”

On Wednesday, Ashley took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Rodon and reflected on the couple’s MLB journey.

“The last 8 years have had more ups and downs than I could have ever imagined we would have to face,” Ashley wrote, including photos of their family at games with the Giants and White Sox. “Words can’t describe how proud I am to be your wife. You’re the best husband and father. Can’t wait for this next step for our family. The Yankees got a great one. 972 games to put that jersey on your back, what a blessing. God has been good through it all.🤍.”

Rodon celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday after the two sides reached an agreement last Thursday.