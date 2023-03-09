Carlos Rodon will miss start of Yankees season in injury blow

TAMPA – The Yankees’ $162 million offseason splurge to their rotation is on hold.

Carlos Rodon will miss the start of the season with a mild strain of the brachioradialis muscle in his left forearm, general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday. Cashman added that Rodon’s UCL is intact – he had Tommy John surgery in 2019 – but the left-hander will be shut down from throwing for seven to 10 days and begin the season on the injured list.

Rodon began feeling the discomfort after throwing a slider in the leadup to his Grapefruit League debut last Sunday and mentioned it to the Yankees’ training staff. Cashman said that Rodon was responding well to the physical testing, though, so he pitched as planned against the Braves and got knocked around for five runs and six hits across two-plus innings.

But Rodon did not recover as well from that outing, which led the Yankees to send him for an MRI exam on Wednesday that revealed the strain.





Carlos Rodon will miss the start of the Yankees’ season with a forearm injury. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Cashman said that “in a perfect world,” Rodon would return to the team “some time in April.” But that is dependent on how he responds to building back up after the shutdown.

“He’s worth the wait,” Cashman said. “All we want – obviously he’s the real deal when he’s capable of providing it and not forcing something. Because we know how good he is when he’s right.”

Rodon, who had a length injury history before staying mostly healthy for his breakout seasons in 2021 and 2022, said he pitched through the same thing in May and September of last season. But because of where the Yankees are on the calendar, with three weeks left in spring training, they are not taking any chances.

“I’m not here to pitch until the All-Star break,” Rodon said. “I’m here to pitch well into October and whenever this team needs me. … If it’s October 5 or the ALDS, I’m taking the ball and going to pitch.”





Carlos Rodon (r.) with manager Aaron Boone (l.) at Yankees camp. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Cashman expressed optimism that the Yankees caught this early because Rodon spoke up.

“The finding was something, but not significant or serious,” Cashman said. “If none of that was taking place, if it was ‘Don’t say anything, try to push through,’ this could have been much worse.”

Because of Frankie Montas’ shoulder surgery last month, the Yankees had been holding a competition for their fifth starter spot between Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt. But now, with Rodon set to open the season on the IL, both German and Schmidt are in position to make the rotation out of camp.