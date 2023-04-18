Carlos Rodon injury update: Yankees starter’s back ‘barking’

The wait for Carlos Rodon may be a little longer.
The Yankees left-hander threw a bullpen session as planned on Monday in Tampa, but it came with a hitch: he is still not in the clear from the back issue that first popped up last week.
“His back is barking on him a little bit still, so we’re kind of seeing what’s going on there,” manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.
Boone said Rodon was “getting some tests” done, with the Yankees awaiting the results before determining his next step.
After signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees in the offseason, Rodon started the season on the injured list because of a forearm muscle strain that he sustained in spring training.
His elbow is now healthy, Boone said, but his back has become more of a problem.
“I think it’s frustrating for him, certainly,” Boone said. “Again, elbow’s good. I don’t think this is any big deal other than a nuisance that’s slowing him a little bit. We know he’s going to be worth the wait, we just want to make sure he’s good to go when that time comes.”