Carlos Correa Signs With Twins feat. A.J. Hinch

What a wild sequence of events this offseason for Carlos Correa.

He went from being a member of the Minnesota Twins in 2022 to opting out to become a free agent. We then thought he was headed to the Giants, but that did not happen. We then thought he was going to the Mets for 12 years, $315 million. That deal hit a snafu.

He is now back where he started, re-joining the Twins. The drama is over.

To talk about the signing, we bring you a new episode of “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. The guys also chat with Correa’s old manager in Houston A.J. Hinch. The Tigers skipper talks Correa, Justin Verlander, the Tigers’ struggles last season and their future.

“The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman:

CARLOS CORREA SIGNS WITH TWINS: From the Giants to the Mets to now back to the Twins. What a wild ride for the two-time All-Star shortstop. What happened here? What does this mean for Minnesota? Can the Twins be a major contender this season?

A.J. Hinch Interview:

Tigers manager

CARLOS CORREA: Great guy, great player. Loved to manage him.

Many were writing him off after Tommy John surgery and he has got better.

Will always apologize for that situation from 2017. Hope he can get into the Hall of Fame one day. Will always be apologetic for what happened.

Does not want to lose. That's not the mindset. Moves were made in the offseason to make the team better.

They believe in him. He is talented. He got off to such a rough start last year. Need to get him focused in the game more and in the strike zone.

Breaking down what new rules are intriguing and which ones can cause some problems.

