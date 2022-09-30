Carlos Correa sends Twins ‘Dior’ warning as MLB free agency looms

The Twins can avoid JCPenney and Macy’s when it comes to one of their free agents this offseason.

Star shortstop Carlos Correa made it clear to the team what he expects in free agency with a clothing store analogy as the offseason approaches.

“I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store and I want something, I get it,” Correa told reporters on Thursday of the high-end clothing brand. “I ask how much it costs and I buy it. So if you really want something, you just go get it.

“I’m the product here, and if they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it.”

Correa signed a three-year, $105 million deal with the Twins last offseason that came with the expectation that he would opt-out if he had a productive first season to procure a longer-term deal. Correa is hitting .286 with 21 home runs and 61 RBIs this season with a 5.3 WAR.

Carlos Correa playing shortstop for the Twins on Sept. 21, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

This offseason may just be the winter of shortstops with the Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts and the Dodgers’ Trea Turner among those also set for free agency.

Bogaerts was said to be insulted by the Red Sox’s offer to add a year to his contract back in April, and Turner and the Cubs were reported to have mutual interest earlier in September. The 28-year-old Correa wants to remain a Twin, but at the right price.

The Yankees aren’t expected to dip their toes into the shortstop market, the Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Thursday. The Yankees are thought to be content with Isaiah Kiner-Falefa being the placeholder until top prospect Anthony Volpe is MLB-ready.

Carlos Correa at the plate for the Twins against the Yankees on Sept. 8, 2022. Getty Images

The Cardinals, Giants, Phillies and Cubs are instead teams expected to be in on the bidding for the bigger shortstop names.