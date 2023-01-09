Carlos Correa opens serious talks with Twins in Mets concern

Star free agent Carlos Correa is back in serious talks with the Minnesota Twins after Correa and the Mets have been struggling for nearly three weeks to complete a deal. As of late Monday night it appeared the Twins’ talks with Correa were gaining steam. The way things were going, the Twins appeared to have a decent chance to retain the star shortstop they had thought was surely gone to the Mets.

The Twins have been on the periphery the past two-plus weeks waiting to see if there was an opening after Correa’s old ankle injury was flagged in the Mets’ physical a couple days before Christmas. But now the Twins’ talks with Correa’s camp appear to be gaining momentum.

The Mets and Correa had agreed to a $315 million, 12-year deal in the wee hours of Dec. 21, but have been having trouble finishing the deal as the sides have been haggling over language to protect the team in case Correa re-injures the ankle he needed surgically repaired while a minor leaguer in 2014. While Correa’s agent Scott Boras agreed to new language in past deals when physicals raised questions, including previous contracts for J.D. Martinez, J.D. Drew and Ivan Rodriguez, Boras and the Mets are having a more difficult time finding common ground.

Carlos Correa is now in serious talks with the Twins. Getty Images

Steve Cohen, left, at a Citi Field fan event on Saturday. Carl Campanile

The Twins, meanwhile, have retained interest in the player they had signed a year ago to a record $105.3 million, three-year deal, with two opt-outs. Twins doctors saw Correa at season’s end, and they know the player better than most as he spent 2022 with the team before opting out and triggering one of the most interesting free-agent dramas ever. Correa originally agreed to a $350M, 13-year deal with the Giants, but after the Giants flagged his physical and called off a press conference to announce the signing, Correa’s camp quickly made a deal with the Mets.

Two days after Boras and Mets owner Steve Cohen agreed to their $315M deal, the Mets raised the same issue in Correa’s physical. There still has been strong hope they would finalize a deal for two-plus weeks after Cohen expressed excitement upon agreeing to the deal in the wee hours of Dec. 21, telling The Post, “We needed one more thing, and this is it.”

Cohen recently told a Mets YouTuber he expected a resolution, one way or another soon. It appears that will be the case, though it may not turn out the way most expected. The Post reported on Friday that at least another team or two was in contact with the Correa camp. The sides have continued to talk, and there’s been a lot of conversation about language and guarantee, but Correa’s camp and the Mets were still struggling to figure it out as of Monday night.

That’s what gave the opening to the Twins, who are trying to close their own deal now.