Carlos Correa drawing Mets free agency interest

The Mets have suddenly emerged as an apparent player in the Carlos Correa sweepstakes.

They have shown interest in the superstar free agent, The Post’s Mike Puma confirmed. With Francisco Lindor already at shortstop, it’s likely the 28-year-old Correa would move to third base, per The Athletic, which was first to report the development.

Should Correa land with the Mets, it would be a remarkable move on multiple fronts for the suddenly spend-happy club.

Carlos Correa Getty Images

Already, Mets owner Steve Cohen has pushed the team’s payroll to almost $350 million with the signings of Justin Verlander (two years, $86 million) and Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million). With luxury tax penalties, that number would balloon to roughly $421 million for the biggest payroll in MLB history.

Adding Correa would mean another roughly $30 million or more per year, or perhaps a little less if the deal were for 10 years or more, sources told The Athletic.

Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts have already inked contracts for $300 million and $280 million, respectively, for 11 years apiece.

While the Mets are said to be considering signing Correa, there is some internal skepticism that it will happen.

The Mets are hardly alone in their pursuit of the two-time All-Star, though. The Twins and Giants are among the teams that have been most linked to Correa, particularly after San Francisco missed out on landing the Yankees’ Aaron Judge, whom the Bronx Bombers signed for $360 million and nine years.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins last winter but opted out after hitting 22 homers with an OPS of .834 this past season.