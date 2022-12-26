Carlos Correa celebrates Christmas with wife while in Mets limbo

Carlos Correa didn’t let his free-agency drama affect his Christmas festivities.

The Mets’ potential new third baseman was seen celebrating the holidays in a picture posted by his wife Daniella Rodriguez’s on Instagram.

Despite the ongoing concerns about his medicals and a hold-up with his 12-year, $315 million contract agreement with the Mets, there appears to be no absence of Christmas cheer for the Platinum Glove infielder. The former Astro and Twin was wearing matching onesies with his 1-year-old son Kylo and playing with their Christmas toys. Correa, 28, and his wife are expecting their second child in 2023.

Carlos Correa celebrating Christmas with his son Kylo. Instagram/@daniellardzz

Carlos Correa Getty Images

The jury is still out on whether or not the Mets and Correa will be able to seal the deal after his physical showed an issue related to a 2014 ankle surgery. However, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported Sunday the two sides are trying to work things out.

Before agreeing to join the Mets, the two-time All-Star had a 13-year, $350 million contract fall through with the Giants after they initially raised concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired ankle. When Correa became available again, Mets owner Steve Cohen pounced and reached an agreement with Correa very early Wednesday morning.

If Correa does become a Met, the longtime shortstop would slide to third base while Francisco Lindor would remain at short.