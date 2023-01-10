Carlos Correa agrees to $200M deal with Twins after Mets talks

Carlos Correa agrees to $200M deal with Twins after Mets talks

by

The Mets’ Carlos Correa deal has gone up in smoke.

Correa is instead returning to the Minnesota Twins, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday afternoon. The 28-year-old shortstop is getting a six-year, $200 million contract from the Twins and can also get four more vesting years with an additional $70 million.

Carlos Correa is set to return to the Twins for $200 million.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mets raised concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right ankle following a 12-year, $315 million agreement.

Correa initially struck a deal with the Giants for 13 years and $350 million, but that deal fell apart because San Francisco had the same concern about Correa’s ankle.