Carlos Carrasco looks superb for Mets vs. Nationals

WASHINGTON — One number shows how effective Carlos Carrasco was and the other speaks to the significance of how he did it.

In his first regular-season start since undergoing offseason surgery to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, Carrasco retired 15 straight batters Sunday and left with the lead in a game that the Mets ultimately lost, 4-2 to the Nationals.

Only 23 of Carrasco’s 72 pitches were four-seamers or sinkers, according to BaseballSavant.com, which is way down from his near-50 percent fastball reliance as he battled pain last season.

“I was just looking to throw that fastball for a strike,” Carrasco said. “My best pitches are the breaking balls, and that’s what happened today. It was really good. I just continued to throw.”

Carassco allowed a two-out solo home run to Nelson Cruz — “I should’ve thrown that one for a ball, not for a strike,” he said — and a successive single by Josh Bell in the first inning. He sat down the next 15 — including Cruz and Bell right after the Mets scored twice to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth — and finished with five strikeouts and no walks in 5 ²/₃ innings.

Carlos Carrasco

“I loved the way that next time he struck Cruz out,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Carlos is in a different place than he’s been in a while. It’s really good to see in his face.”

After getting roughed up during a minor league intrasquad scrimmage and two Grapefruit League appearances, the 35-year-old right-hander finished spring training on a high note and carried it over to arguably the best of his 13 starts with the Mets since coming over with Francisco Lindor in a January 2021 blockbuster trade. Carrasco was 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA last season, after a torn right hamstring sidelined him until July.

“Like I said in spring training, I was ready,” Carrasco said. “I was able to shut down 15 batters in a row. Everything feels good. All four pitches were working really well.”

Showalter pulled Carrasco before his third time facing left-handed slugger Juan Soto. Carrasco was in line for the win until the Mets surrendered three runs in the eighth.

“He got better as the game went on,” Showalter said. “You could see him getting his sea legs under him. He had a lot of weapons. Everybody loves Carlos and is pulling for him to get off to a good start. We could use him.”

Carrasco kept the ball rolling after scoreless starts from Tylor Megill and Chris Bassitt sandwiched around a quality start from Max Scherzer. No matter what Taijuan Walker does Monday against the Phillies, the Mets’ rotation held its own its first cycle without the injured Jacob deGrom

“That’s the way that I feel right now. That’s the way you feel the entire season,” Carrasco said. “You throw those guys out there and you see the way they’ve been pitching. The only thing we have to do is pay attention to what they’re doing. That’s what I did.”