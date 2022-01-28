Carlos Beltran joins YES booth as analyst

Carlos Beltran has exited baseball exile.

The 20-year veteran has been hired by YES Network as a game analyst and is expected to call 36 games, YES’s Jack Curry announced Friday.

The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported earlier this week that Beltran had emerged as an intriguing candidate for YES, which was looking to fill a void left when David Cone joined ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” team and Ken Singleton retired.

That opened the door for Beltran, who has been away from the game since he was dismissed as Mets manager in January 2020, less than three months after he was hired, in the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. He did not manage a single game.

Beltran’s involvement in the scandal creates an interesting dynamic for YES and the Yankees. The 2017 Astros, who were found to be using an elaborate system to steal signs and relay upcoming pitches to batters, eliminated the Yankees in seven games in that year’s ALCS.

Carlos Beltran was dismissed as Mets manager before he ever managed a game. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

<br />

The league did not suspend any Astros players, but Beltran, in the final year of his 20-season MLB career in 2017, was reported to have been the “Godfather” behind the scheme and instrumental in its creation and implementation, even pressuring other Astros to be complicit. He was let go as Mets manager just days after MLB confirmed his involvement.

Carlos Beltran played his last season with the Astros. AP

The scandal created bad blood between the Astros and the Yankees, who felt as if they were cheated out of a potential World Series appearance. Aaron Judge has said it made him “sick to my stomach.”

Throughout his career, Beltran established himself as a leading voice around the league and in clubhouses and was extremely popular among teammates — qualities that led to his managerial hiring quickly after his career as a player ended. He often gave insightful answers in media and public appearances, making him an intriguing option in the broadcast booth.

Carlos Beltran played in parts of three seasons with the Yankees. Paul J. Bereswill

Beltran hit 149 home runs, drove in 559 runs, earned three Gold Glove awards and two Silver Slugger awards in seven years with the Mets, and was a key piece of the team’s 2006 NLCS run. He played in parts of three seasons with the Yankees near the end of his career.

Cone is expected to call 55-60 Yankees games this upcoming season as he expands his national profile, while Singleton was already on a limited schedule as he wound down his broadcasting career.

Michael Kay will return as YES’ play-by-player, with Ryan Ruocco as backup. Paul O’Neill will return on his normal schedule as well, The Post has reported.