Carlos Beltran a contender to manage the Texas Rangers

Carlos Beltran’s downfall started in Texas, and his shot at redemption could come there, too.

Former Met Chris Woodward was fired on Monday by the Texas Rangers after a $500 million spending spree resulted in a 52-64 start to the season.

Carlos Beltran, then a member of the New York Yankees in 2016. Tim Clayton – Corbis

Now the Rangers are tasked with putting together their list of candidates to the lead the team next year. According to The Athletic, Beltran — the former Mets and Yankees outfielder — is a potential contender.

The report suggests Beltran, who is currently a YES Network analyst, should at least get an interview for the managerial opening. It would be Beltran’s first real candidacy since he was fired as Mets manager in Jan. 2020 — two months after being hired — after he was labeled as the “Godfather” in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

The report suggests that current Astros bench coach and former Yankees special assistant, Joe Espada, could also be in the running for the job along with Ron Washington, Joe Maddon, Brad Ausmus, Mike Scioscia, Matt Quatraro, Pedro Grifol, Tom Beasley and Donnie Ecker.

Chris Woodward Diamond Images/Getty Images

Carlos Beltran was introduced as Mets manager on Nov. 4, 2019. Getty Images

The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported last week that YES wants Beltran, 45, back in the booth next season. However, it is likely he would pounce on a chance to manage after his reputation was tarnished during his brief Mets tenure.