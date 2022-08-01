Carl Lawson excelling, offense struggles late at Jets camp

Observations from Jets training camp on Monday.

Law’ In Order

DE Carl Lawson is beginning to look like his old self as he returns from the Achilles injury that cost him all of last year. Lawson came screaming around the edge on a would-be sack of Zach Wilson on Monday. He beat backup tackle Conor McDermott on the play.

‘O’ Woe

The end of practice was ugly for the first-team offense. They went three-and-out twice against the starting defense in a competition period. Wilson was 0-for-4 and the offense looked out of sync.

Caught My Eye

RB Michael Carter is only in his second year but you can see he is already a leader. Rookie RB Zonovan Knight came off the field at one point and Carter met him and began coaching him up.

Zach Wilson Getty Images

Medical Report

RB Tevin Coleman (illness) was running on a side field and is expected to return this week. … LT George Fant is still sitting out of team drills.