Carl Lawson can transform Jets defense in 2022

The most important addition to the 2022 Jets may already be in the building.

Watching Sunday’s Super Bowl reinforced just how important it is to be able to affect the quarterback. When the Bengals were controlling the game, they were getting to Matthew Stafford. When the Rams took over the game, Aaron Donald was in Joe Burrow’s face.

The Jets finished 25th in the NFL last season with 33 sacks. It was another year they failed to get to the quarterback frequently, a trend that has plagued the team for over a decade now.