Caris LeVert traded from Pacers to Cavaliers before deadline

The Cavs are going in on a run this year.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland is trading Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks — for 2022 and 2027, via Utah — to the Pacers for Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick in an attempt to beef up their roster for the postseason.

LeVert, a former Net, is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Pacers this season after returning last year from renal cell carcinoma. The Michigan product will add experience and scoring ability to a young Cavs roster that’s made waves this year behind the trio of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

The 27-year-old LeVert is coming off a 42-point showing in his last game as a Pacer in what turned out to be a short stint with the team. Upon being traded last year, doctors found a mass on his kidney that turned out to be renal cell carcinoma. LeVert later said the trade could have saved his life.

The Pacers are trading Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers. Getty Images

Allen and LeVert have experience playing together in Brooklyn and were close as teammates. A Pickerington, Ohio native, LeVert will also have the chance to play closer to home.

The Cavs entered Sunday in fourth place in the East, 1.5 games behind the Bulls and Heat.

LeVert won’t have to wait long to see his former team — Indiana plays the Cavs on Sunday night in Cleveland.