Caribbean Series 2022: Full schedule, TV channel, scores for baseball’s Serie del Caribe

One of baseball’s most hotly contested competitions is underway, as teams from six countries play for the Caribbean Series title in the Dominican Republic.

While Major League Baseball continues to sort through its labor issues with the scheduled start of spring training just weeks away, the winter ball season is wrapping up in traditional fashion with the Latin American championship that dates to 1949.

This year’s event will be played between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3 at Santo Domingo’s Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal.

The Dominican representatives, Aguilas Cibaenas, won the title last year in Mazatlan, Mexico, but they will not be back to defend their crown. Gigantes del Cibao won the Dominican league (LIDOM) championship and will represent the home nation in 2022 with a powerhouse roster that includes Robinson Cano and Marcell Ozuna.

The Sporting News is tracking results from the 2022 Serie del Caribe. Read below for information on schedules, TV channels and more.

What teams are in the Caribbean Series 2022?

The champions of six domestic leagues will represent their countries as they play for the Caribbean Series title. Each team will play the other in a round-robin format and the teams with the four best records will move on to the semifinals.

This year’s participants are:

Colombia: Caimanes de Barranquilla

Caimanes de Barranquilla Dominican Republic: Gigantes del Cibao

Gigantes del Cibao Mexico: Charros de Jalisco

Charros de Jalisco Panama: Astronautas de Los Santos

Astronautas de Los Santos Puerto Rico: Criollos de Caguas

Criollos de Caguas Venezuela: Navegantes del Magallanes

What channel is the Caribbean Series 2022 on?

Every Caribbean Series 2022 game will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN Deportes.

Caribbean Series 2022 schedule, results