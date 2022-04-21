Carey Price will stop the skid

Commercial Content, 21+



Two passionate fan bases might truly be hoping for losses at this point, which makes the NHL showdown Thursday between the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens a contest only a bettor could love.

Each franchise is in the midst of a six-game losing streak, but I feel we have some clear value on one side.

The Canadiens suffered a tough-luck loss Friday to the New York Islanders in Carey Price’s first game back in goal since last July. On Monday, they hung around with a legitimate contender, the Minnesota Wild, who are desperate to stay alive in the race for second in the Central Division.

Find out more about New York sports betting

The 3-2 defeat in Toronto that started this whole slump featured another reasonable effort. My expectation is Montreal will get its play back on track, and I still believe this group is excited to play as it skates out a lost season. Price will likely get the start, which is another reason we can see the Canadiens putting together a highly motivated effort.

Carey Price makes a play in front of the net for the Canadiens. Getty Images

Montreal’s overall play has looked respectable over the last three contests and I think they will finally pay it off with a positive result.

Philadelphia’s back end is in a complete shambles, so I think this is a great spot for us to see Montreal find some of the offense it has been due in the losses.

I see this as a pure buy-low spot for the Canadiens against an opponent whose roster is even more thin, and will be happy to back the hosts at -135 regardless if Price starts.

Should Price get the nod, however, I really like this play at -135, as he has looked sharp, and think Montreal would love to get its guy the big win.

The play: Canadiens, -135.