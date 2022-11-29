Caregiver Tom Coughlin laments wife’s long illness and death

There was never a doubt Tom Coughlin was going to dedicate his new book, “A Giant Win,’’ to his wife Judy, whom he married when he was entering his senior year of college at Syracuse. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the first words are “To Judy. The real champion. One ring means more to me than the others.’’

Coughlin wishes he did not have to assign so many pages of the book’s epilogue to detailing Judy’s struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy. When he finished with the book — a remarkably detailed look at the 2007 season, especially the Super Bowl XLII upset of the Patriots — Judy was struggling and Coughlin was her primary caregiver. Since the release of the book, Judy Coughlin passed away on Nov. 2 at the age of 77.

“Tough times, my friend,’’ Coughlin said over the phone on Tuesday. “We’re numb. We finished the process, we went up to our hometown and had the graveside ceremony. We just got back last night. It’s hard. What can I say?’’

One day earlier, Coughlin had buried his wife of 55 years in a small, intimate goodbye in their shared hometown of Waterloo in upstate New York. Earlier, the funeral in Jacksonville, Fla., was attended by 750 people.

Tom Coughlin and his wife, Judy, walk down Main Street in Waterloo, N.Y. in 2008 during parade to honor the coach of the Giants’ Super Bowl-winning team. Both are from Waterloo. AP

Tom Coughlin and his wife Judy leave the field after the Giants’ 21-17 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium. EPA

The story Coughlin wanted to tell in his third book — the Giants’ upset win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII — is one he hopes inspires those who cannot see their way out of a rough situation. The Giants were no one’s choice in the 2007 season to get to a Super Bowl. Even after they got there following an improbable playoff run, with three victories on the road, Coughlin’s team was no one’s choice to defeat the undefeated Patriots. That 17-14 victory resonates as one of the great upsets in Super Bowl, and sports, history.

“The idea of where we were as a country, COVID, followed by inflation, this book epitomizes being down and coming back,’’ Coughlin said. “All Americans can rally to this. It’s for sure the greatest upset in the history of the Super Bowl. It’s also one of the greatest games ever played in a Super Bowl. The real details and the intimate stories and the relationships and how we went about our business on a daily basis and how we came back from down moments when no one gave us a chance — no one gave me a chance or gave the quarterback [Eli Manning] a chance — and starting out 0-2 with [defensive coordinator Steve] Spagnolo and giving up 80 points on defense, all these things are an incredible story that can relate directly to life.’’

The book includes this Coughlin superlative about Manning: “Nobody in the history of the game I’d take over him’’ in a big game. Coughlin also calls Michael Strahan “the greatest natural leader I’ve ever been around.’’ No detail is too minute for Coughlin to analyze. He writes that he preferred headsets with two ear flaps (most coaches wear only one) so he could be “completely immersed in the task at hand.’’ Coughlin also mentions having both his ears covered was helpful in muting the chants of “Fire Coughlin’’ during the down times.

Persevering through adversity is a central theme in the book and Coughlin lived that life while caring for his wife.

“It’s a devastating disease, a ridiculously devastating disease,’’ he said. “It robs a person of everything. She couldn’t talk, she couldn’t walk, she couldn’t do anything for over a year. But even under that circumstance I could communicate with her and she would smile or look me in the eyes and I knew she knew what I was saying. However, it started to really go bad and one thing led to another, and she was suffering. She’s in heaven. If she’s not in heaven we’re all in big trouble.’’

Coughlin said his shoulders “are shot’’ from lifting Judy in and out of bed.

“No complaints whatsoever, do it again any time,’’ he said. “What she’s done for me, she allowed me to pursue my career. I coached and I taught and she did everything else, and I mean everything else. And she was very talented. She built three houses. She had an incredible, radiant smile, she loved, she cared and she always showed kindness and she had the ability to make anyone in the room she was talking to feel like the most important person. It’s rare. She has friends everywhere and they responded over the last three years, incredible.’’

Since Judy’s death, Coughlin said he doesn’t “know what the hell to do with myself’’ in the early evening. For the past two years, he prepared Judy’s dinner and got her ready for bed. Now there is a void.

“You become a vegetable at 8:30 at night. You don’t do anything but sit in a chair like a zombie,’’ he said. “The last years, I have been Judy’s caregiver and the first 50 years, Judy was my caregiver. That sums it up.’’